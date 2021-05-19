Were You An Extracurriculars Teen or After School Job Teen?

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week on Hey YA: Extra Credit, Tirzah talks about some great YA books that highlight working class teens with jobs!

Books Discussed:

My Best Everything by Sarah Tomp

Jackpot by Nic Stone

Get It Together, Delilah! by Erin Gough

Permanent Record by Mary H.K. Choi

Please Ignore Vera Dietz by A.S. King

Charming As a Verb by Ben Philippe

Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan

Story of a Girl by Sara Zarr

The Babysitter’s Coven by Kate Williams