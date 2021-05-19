Episode 93.5
Were You An Extracurriculars Teen or After School Job Teen?
This week on Hey YA: Extra Credit, Tirzah talks about some great YA books that highlight working class teens with jobs!
Books Discussed:
My Best Everything by Sarah Tomp
Jackpot by Nic Stone
Get It Together, Delilah! by Erin Gough
Permanent Record by Mary H.K. Choi
Please Ignore Vera Dietz by A.S. King
Charming As a Verb by Ben Philippe
Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan
Story of a Girl by Sara Zarr
The Babysitter’s Coven by Kate Williams