We’re On the Road Again

This week Kim and Alice do some armchair traveling by discussing books about road trips and share new nonfiction about yoga, cults, and cons.

Nonfiction in the News

2021 Pulitzer Prizes [Pulitzer.org]

Nonfiction Book by Margaret Atwood Coming in 2022 [Kirkus]

It’s Everything Change [Matter]

Janet Malcolm, elegant and incisive writer for the New Yorker, dies at 86 [The Washington Post]

New Nonfiction

Nowhere Girl: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood by Cheryl Diamond

Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism by Amanda Montell

Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance by Jessamyn Stanley

Republic of Detours: How the New Deal Paid Broke Writers to Rediscover America by Scott Borchert

Blue: In Search of Nature’s Rarest Color by Kai Kupferschmidt

Thanks for Waiting: The Joy (& Weirdness) of Being a Late Bloomer by Doree Shafrir

The Afrominimalist’s Guide to Living with Less by Christine Platt

Road Trips

Quakeland: On the Road to America’s Next Devastating Earthquake by Kathryn Miles

Unfamiliar Fishes by Sarah Vowell

My Life on the Road by Gloria Steinem

Don’t Make Me Pull Over!: An Informal History of the Family Road Trip by Richard Ratay

Finding Latinx: In Search of the Voices Redefining Latino Identity by Paola Ramos

Real Queer America: LGBT Stories from Red States by Samantha Allen

Wandering in Strange Lands: A Daughter of the Great Migration Reclaims Her Roots by Morgan Jerkins

Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted by Suleika Jaouad

Reading Now

The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice by Scott Ellsworth

The Girls by Emma Cline