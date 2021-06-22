Episode 86
We’re On the Road Again
This week Kim and Alice do some armchair traveling by discussing books about road trips and share new nonfiction about yoga, cults, and cons.
Nonfiction in the News
2021 Pulitzer Prizes [Pulitzer.org]
Nonfiction Book by Margaret Atwood Coming in 2022 [Kirkus]
It’s Everything Change [Matter]
Janet Malcolm, elegant and incisive writer for the New Yorker, dies at 86 [The Washington Post]
New Nonfiction
Nowhere Girl: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood by Cheryl Diamond
Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism by Amanda Montell
Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance by Jessamyn Stanley
Republic of Detours: How the New Deal Paid Broke Writers to Rediscover America by Scott Borchert
Blue: In Search of Nature’s Rarest Color by Kai Kupferschmidt
Thanks for Waiting: The Joy (& Weirdness) of Being a Late Bloomer by Doree Shafrir
The Afrominimalist’s Guide to Living with Less by Christine Platt
Road Trips
Quakeland: On the Road to America’s Next Devastating Earthquake by Kathryn Miles
Unfamiliar Fishes by Sarah Vowell
My Life on the Road by Gloria Steinem
Don’t Make Me Pull Over!: An Informal History of the Family Road Trip by Richard Ratay
Finding Latinx: In Search of the Voices Redefining Latino Identity by Paola Ramos
Real Queer America: LGBT Stories from Red States by Samantha Allen
Wandering in Strange Lands: A Daughter of the Great Migration Reclaims Her Roots by Morgan Jerkins
Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted by Suleika Jaouad
Reading Now
The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice by Scott Ellsworth
The Girls by Emma Cline