Wealthy Know-It-Alls

Jess and Trisha discuss some recent RWA developments, review the adaptation of Beverly Jenkins’s Deadly Sexy, and recommend some favorites by Ms. Bev.

This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering Tailored Book Recommendations for readers of all stripes; Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community; and Sourcebooks’s Conventionally Yours by Annabeth Albert.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!

News

RWA has a brand new Board of Directors and one of the first orders of business was to offer some apologies.

Deadly Sexy on Amazon Video may be the romance adaptation you need right now.

Books Discussed

A Cowboy to Remember by Rebekah Weatherspoon

Do You Want to Start a Scandal? By Tessa Dare

Reverb by Anna Zabo

By Beverly Jenkins:

Keep sending us your recs for what romance adaptations we should discuss, and let us know what you’re reading to take care of yourselves these days. As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).