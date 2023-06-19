We Used to Have Fun
Jeff and Kelly Jensen note the passing of two literary legends, ponder a strange pulling of a major novel, go deep on book banning legislation, and note the difficulty of paying bookstore workers a living wage, and more.
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher.
For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!
Looking for fascinating stories, informed takes, useful advice, and more drawn from our collective experience as power readers, teachers, librarians, booksellers, and bookish professionals? Subscribe to The Deep Dive, a biweekly newsletter featuring stories to inform and inspire readers, to get exclusive content delivered to your inbox!
Discussed in this episode:
First Edition on Twitter. First Edition on Instagram. The First Edition (free) Substack.
Liz Gilbert Pulls The Snow Forest
New Library Legislation in Texas and Illinois
Changes at The New York Times Book Review
Burn It Down by Maureen Ryan
Conspirituality by Derek Beres, Matthew Remski, and Julian Walker