We Used to Have Fun

Jeff and Kelly Jensen note the passing of two literary legends, ponder a strange pulling of a major novel, go deep on book banning legislation, and note the difficulty of paying bookstore workers a living wage, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

Cormac McCarthy

Robert Gottlieb

Liz Gilbert Pulls The Snow Forest

New Library Legislation in Texas and Illinois

Bookstore Pay Survey

Changes at The New York Times Book Review

Norton Celebrates 100 Years

Reuters Digital News Report

Burn It Down by Maureen Ryan

Conspirituality by Derek Beres, Matthew Remski, and Julian Walker