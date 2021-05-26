Episode 94
We Murdered No One, and There Were No Bacchanals
Tirzah and Hannah welcome special guest Sheba Karim, whose latest book is about a topic near and dear to Hannah and Tirzah’s hearts–stories about college and other post-high school experiences.
Show Notes
The Marvelous Mirza Girls by Sheba Karim
Emergency Contact by Mary H.K. Choi
Like Water by Rebecca Podos
The Gilded Years by Karin Tanabe
Movie news about The Gilded Years
Permanent Record by Mary H.K. Choi
Yolk by Mary H.K. Choi
Mariam Sharma Hits the Road by Sheba Karim
That Thing We Call a Heart by Sheba Karim
The Secret History by Donna Tartt
