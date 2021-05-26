We Murdered No One, and There Were No Bacchanals

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah and Hannah welcome special guest Sheba Karim, whose latest book is about a topic near and dear to Hannah and Tirzah’s hearts–stories about college and other post-high school experiences.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

Show Notes

Books for Hope

The Marvelous Mirza Girls by Sheba Karim

Emergency Contact by Mary H.K. Choi

Like Water by Rebecca Podos

The Gilded Years by Karin Tanabe

Movie news about The Gilded Years

Permanent Record by Mary H.K. Choi

Yolk by Mary H.K. Choi

Mariam Sharma Hits the Road by Sheba Karim

That Thing We Call a Heart by Sheba Karim

The Secret History by Donna Tartt

Please rate and review us on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. Share your thoughts with us on social media.

Find Sheba on Twitter and Instagram @ShebaKarim

Find Hannah on Twitter and Instagram @shgmclicious

Find Tirzah on Twitter and Instagram @TirzahPrice