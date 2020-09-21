We Eat Books

Jess and Trisha talk about the impacts of the pandemic on romance publishing, brainstorm possible ways it will affect future stories, and share favorite romances by Latinx authors.

News

Publisher’s Weekly did a few articles on the impact of the pandemic on small and indie publishers.

But romance sales increased this spring…

And a printing backlog is compounding problems.

Trisha also mentioned this discussion about COVID impacts on pop culture from Pop Culture Happy Hour.

Books Discussed

You Had Me at Hola by Alexis Daria

The Infamous Miss Rodriguez by Lydia San Andres

His Quiet Agent by Ada Maria Soto

American Dreamer, American Fairytale, and American Love Story by Adriana Herrera

Let us know if you have predictions about how COVID might impact romance and what your favorite books with Latinx authors and characters are. As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).