Was that a creak or a scream?

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about horror and suspense reads set in haunted houses just in time for Halloween.

Books Discussed

The Good House by Tananarive Due

The Silent Companions by Laura Purcell

White Smoke by Tiffany D. Jackson

Help For the Haunted by John Searles

New Releases

Five Strangers by E.V. Adamson

Grave Reservations by Cherie Priest

