Episode 113
Was that a creak or a scream?
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about horror and suspense reads set in haunted houses just in time for Halloween.
Books Discussed
The Good House by Tananarive Due
The Silent Companions by Laura Purcell
White Smoke by Tiffany D. Jackson
Help For the Haunted by John Searles
New Releases
Five Strangers by E.V. Adamson
Grave Reservations by Cherie Priest
