Wandering into Bookstores Barefoot
Jeff and Rebecca note a coming 10 years of discourse, are unimpressed by the bestselling books of the year so far, and chew on a big nothingburger about Obama’s reading list.
Discussed in this episode:
Update: the Harry Potter reboot is coming to HBO, and….it will run for 10 years
And Casey Bloys is already dodging the issue
The “secret” behind how Obama’s reading lists get made