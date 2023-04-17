Wandering into Bookstores Barefoot

Jeff and Rebecca note a coming 10 years of discourse, are unimpressed by the bestselling books of the year so far, and chew on a big nothingburger about Obama’s reading list.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

Discussed in this episode:

First Edition!

First Edition on Twitter. First Edition on Instagram. The First Edition (free) Substack.

The Book Riot Podcast Patreon

Book Riot’s new email newsletter, The Deep Dive

Update: the Harry Potter reboot is coming to HBO, and….it will run for 10 years

And Casey Bloys is already dodging the issue

First quarter bestsellers

The “secret” behind how Obama’s reading lists get made

Ebooks are coming to Bookshop