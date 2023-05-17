Wading Into Webtoons

Sharifah and Jenn take a listener’s suggestion to read some Webtoons, and talk about some delightful news including that viral tweet from Bigolas, fandom efforts to support Shadow & Bone, a prize shortlist, and more.

News

This is How You Lose the Time War blows up in the weirdest way [io9]

Slate interviews Amal El-Mohtar about it [Slate] and their agent notes that it’s more effective than a Pulitzer [Twitter]

Shadow & Bone fandom trying to get it renewed [Rolling Stone]

WGA Writers Strike and the shows it is impacting [Gizmodo]

A new butterfly species gets named for Sauron [NY Times]

Future Worlds Prize Shortlist announced [Locus]

Comics Discussed

Aine and the Crow’s Curse by EnkyArt

Seed by Said P.

Sally & Bean by ari stocrate

Cursed Princess Club by LambCat

The Uncommons by Tony Weaver Jr, Joamette Gil, Spencer Amundson, Andy Robles-Valdez, Lia Harmon, and Hannah Lee

Lore Olympus by Rachel Smythe

Opposite of Always based on the novel by Justin A. Reynolds, Art by Sharpteething, written by Darius Dudley

Not Another Cliche by Simkray

Dana’s Recommendations:

The Beginning After the End on the Tapas app

Be My Villain

Eleceed

See You in My 19th Life

Bailin and Li Yun

The Remarried Empress

The Horizon