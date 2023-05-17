Wading Into Webtoons
Sharifah and Jenn take a listener’s suggestion to read some Webtoons, and talk about some delightful news including that viral tweet from Bigolas, fandom efforts to support Shadow & Bone, a prize shortlist, and more.
News
This is How You Lose the Time War blows up in the weirdest way [io9]
Slate interviews Amal El-Mohtar about it [Slate] and their agent notes that it’s more effective than a Pulitzer [Twitter]
Shadow & Bone fandom trying to get it renewed [Rolling Stone]
WGA Writers Strike and the shows it is impacting [Gizmodo]
A new butterfly species gets named for Sauron [NY Times]
Future Worlds Prize Shortlist announced [Locus]
Comics Discussed
Aine and the Crow’s Curse by EnkyArt
Seed by Said P.
Sally & Bean by ari stocrate
Cursed Princess Club by LambCat
The Uncommons by Tony Weaver Jr, Joamette Gil, Spencer Amundson, Andy Robles-Valdez, Lia Harmon, and Hannah Lee
Lore Olympus by Rachel Smythe
Opposite of Always based on the novel by Justin A. Reynolds, Art by Sharpteething, written by Darius Dudley
Not Another Cliche by Simkray
