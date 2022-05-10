This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week Alice and Kim talk voting reads.

Nonfiction in the News

Betty Gilpin Inks Deal with Macmillan’s Flatiron Books for Personal Essay Collection [Deadline]

Los Angeles Times Book Prizes Winners Announced [LA Times]

Biography – Burning Boy: The Life and Work of Stephen Crane by Paul Auster

Autobiographical Prose – Real Estate: A Living Autobiography by Deborah Levy

Current Interest – Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could by Adam Schiff

History – Cuba: An American History by Ada Ferrer

Science and Technology – The Disordered Cosmos: A Journey into Dark Matter, Spacetime, and Dreams Deferred by Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein

New Nonfiction

The Power of Dignity: How Transforming Justice Can Heal Our Communities by Judge Victoria Pratt

Bad Mexicans: Race, Empire, and Revolution in the Borderlands by Kelly Lytle Hernández

37 Questions with Kelly Lytle Hernández

Dead in the Water: A True Story of Hijacking, Murder, and a Global Maritime Conspiracy by Matthew Campbell and Kit Chellel

Born to Be Hanged : The Epic Story of the Gentlemen Pirates Who Raided the South Seas, Rescued a Princess, and Stole a Fortune by Keith Thomson

Weekly Theme: Voting

One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression is Destroying Our Democracy by Carol Anderson

Drawing the Vote: An Illustrated Guide to Voting in America by Tommy Jenkins (Author), Kati Lacker (Illustrator)

Our Time Is Now: Power, Purpose, and the Fight for a Fair America by Stacey Abrams

Say It Louder!: Black Voters, White Narratives, and Saving Our Democracy by Tiffany Cross

Suffrage: Women’s Long Battle for the Vote by Ellen Carol Dubois

Reading Now

KIM: The Woman All Spies Fear: Code Breaker Elizebeth Smith Friedman and Her Hidden Life by Amy Butler Greenfield

ALICE: Lincoln in Private by Ronald C. White

CONCLUSION

