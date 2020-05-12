This week Alice and Kim talk about sister suffragettes, Scandinavian mysteries, and pirates.

This episode is sponsored by A Quick & Easy Guide to They Them Pronouns from Oni Press, In Good Hands by Stephanie MacKendrick from KCP Loft, and Lit Stitch: 25 Cross-Stitch Patterns for Book Lovers, made by Book Riot and Abrams.

Subscribe to For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Alice Burton.

Nonfiction News

Becoming is a Netflix documentary! [VIDEO]

Pulitzer Prize winners

History

Winner: “Sweet Taste of Liberty: A True Story of Slavery and Restitution in America,” by W. Caleb McDaniel

Biography

Winner: “Sontag: Her Life and Work,” by Benjamin Moser

General Nonfiction

Winner: “The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America,” by Greg Grandin

Winner: “The Undying: Pain, Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer, and Care,” by Anne Boyer

USA Today: “New book to tell Harry and Meghan’s ‘real’ story (and defend them from critics)”

New Books

Scandinavian Noir: In Pursuit of a Mystery by Wendy Lesser

Enemy of All Mankind: A True Story of Piracy, Power, and History’s First Global Manhunt by Steven Johnson

Biography of Resistance: The Epic Battle Between People and Pathogens by Muhammad H. Zaman

Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World by Vivek H Murthy M.D.

Votes for Women!

Why They Marched: Untold Stories of the Women Who Fought for the Right to Vote by Susan Ware

Votes for Women!: American Suffragists and the Battle for the Ballot by Winifred Conkling

African American Women in the Struggle for the Vote, 1850-1920 by Rosalyn Terborg-Penn

The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote by Elaine F. Weiss

Bonus reads:

Princess of the Hither Isles: A Black Suffragist’s Story from the Jim Crow South by Adele Logan Alexander

The Myth of Seneca Falls by Lisa Tetrault

Funding Feminism: Monied Women, Philanthropy, and the Women’s Movement, 1870-1967 by Joan Marie Johnson

Reading Now

KIM: Open Book by Jessica Simpson (audiobook)

ALICE: Absolute Monarchs: A History of the Papacy by John Julius Norwich

CONCLUSION

You can find us on SOCIAL MEDIA – @itsalicetime and @kimthedork

RATE AND REVIEW on Apple Podcasts so people can find us more easily, and subscribe so you can get our new episodes the minute they come out.