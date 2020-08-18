Episode 64
Vote (Seriously, Do it!)
This week Alice and Kim talk all about voting, including some of its complications and contested history. Plus, new books on the Great Migration, caste systems, and more!
This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering reading recommendations personalized to your reading life, Editorial Arts Academy for Freelance Book Editing 101, and Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community.
Follow Up
The Greatest Love Story Ever Told: An Oral History by Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman
New Books
Wandering in Strange Lands: A Daughter of the Great Migration Reclaims Her Roots by Morgan Jerkins
Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson
Finish the Fight! The Brave and Revolutionary Women Who Fought for the Right to Vote by Veronica Chambers
Our Lady of Perpetual Hunger: A Memoir by Lisa Donovan
Books About Voting
How the Post Office Created America by Winifred Gallagher
She Votes: How U.S. Women Won Suffrage, and What Happened Next by Bridget Quinn
One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression is Destroying Democracy by Carol Anderson
The Right to Vote: The Contested History of Democracy in the United States by Alexander Keyssar
What You Need to Know About Voting–and Why by Kimberly L. Wehle
Reading Now
Big Friendship: How We Keep Each Other Close by Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman
The Princess Diarist by Carrie Fisher