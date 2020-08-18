Vote (Seriously, Do it!)

This week Alice and Kim talk all about voting, including some of its complications and contested history. Plus, new books on the Great Migration, caste systems, and more!

Follow Up

The Michelle Obama Podcast

The Greatest Love Story Ever Told: An Oral History by Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman

New Books

Wandering in Strange Lands: A Daughter of the Great Migration Reclaims Her Roots by Morgan Jerkins

Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson

Finish the Fight! The Brave and Revolutionary Women Who Fought for the Right to Vote by Veronica Chambers

Our Lady of Perpetual Hunger: A Memoir by Lisa Donovan

Books About Voting

How the Post Office Created America by Winifred Gallagher

She Votes: How U.S. Women Won Suffrage, and What Happened Next by Bridget Quinn

One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression is Destroying Democracy by Carol Anderson

The Right to Vote: The Contested History of Democracy in the United States by Alexander Keyssar

What You Need to Know About Voting–and Why by Kimberly L. Wehle

Reading Now

Big Friendship: How We Keep Each Other Close by Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman

The Princess Diarist by Carrie Fisher