Episode 355
Vector of the Juice
In a slowish news week, Jeff and Rebecca wonder about books based on podcast, offer a brief fare-thee-well to Charles Portis, name a hero of the week, and more.
This episode is sponsored by:
Book Riot’s Read Harder Challenge
All the Stars and Teeth by Adalyn Grace with Fierce Reads
Amazon Publishing and Don’t Look Down by Hilary Davidson
Amazon Publishing and Bitter Falls by Rachel Caine
Links discussed in this episode:
Charles Portis Reading Pathway
Dan Brown picture book and symphony music?!
Flatiron partners with iHeartMedia for new imprint
Most stolen Book at SF public library
Heroes of the week: Bookstore donates to trans children’s charity for every JK Rowling title sold