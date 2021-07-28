Episode 98.5
Unintentionally Dark and Murder-y: Most Anticipated Fall 2021 YA Releases
This week, Tirzah talks about her most anticipated fall 2021 YA releases, which end up being mostly unintentionally dark and murder-y.
Books Discussed:
Fresh by Margot Wood
Emma by Jane Austen
The Dead and the Dark by Courtney Gould
Edie in Between by Laura Sibson
Cheer Up: Love and Pom Poms by Crystal Fraiser and Val Wise
Bad Witch Burning by Jessica Lewis
Not Here to Be Liked by Michelle Quach
White Smoke by Tiffany D. Jackson
Allegedly by Tiffany D. Jackson
Monday’s Not Coming by Tiffany D. Jackson
Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson
All These Bodies by Kendare Blake
Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood
Vespertine by Margaret Rogerson
How Not to Fall in Love by Jacqueline Firkins
Black Birds in the Sky by Brandy Colbert