Unintentionally Dark and Murder-y: Most Anticipated Fall 2021 YA Releases

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Tirzah talks about her most anticipated fall 2021 YA releases, which end up being mostly unintentionally dark and murder-y.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

Books Discussed:

Fresh by Margot Wood

Emma by Jane Austen

The Dead and the Dark by Courtney Gould

Edie in Between by Laura Sibson

Cheer Up: Love and Pom Poms by Crystal Fraiser and Val Wise

Bad Witch Burning by Jessica Lewis

Not Here to Be Liked by Michelle Quach

White Smoke by Tiffany D. Jackson

Allegedly by Tiffany D. Jackson

Monday’s Not Coming by Tiffany D. Jackson

Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson

All These Bodies by Kendare Blake

Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood

Vespertine by Margaret Rogerson

How Not to Fall in Love by Jacqueline Firkins

Black Birds in the Sky by Brandy Colbert