Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss some of their underrated favorites!

NEWS

Audie Awards

Carol Shields Prize

Women’s Prize for Fiction

Rincey’s TikTok

BOOKS DISCUSSED

Her Name is Knight – Yasmin Angoe

Mother, Mother – Koren Zailckas

Shelter – Jung Yun

House of Cotton – Monica Brashears

Murder Road – Simone St. James

Finding Sophie – Imram Mahmood

