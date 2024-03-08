Underrated Favorites
Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss some of their underrated favorites!
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.
To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!
Want to make your book club the best club? Sign up for our In the Club newsletter. In the Club will deliver recommendations for the best books to discuss in your book clubs. From buzzy new releases to brilliant throwbacks, the books highlighted in this newsletter will drive your book club discussions. We’ll also share some book club-friendly recipes and interesting bookish updates from all over. If you become a paid subscriber, you get even more recommendations plus community features. In other words, we’ll keep you well-met, well-read, and well-fed. Sign up today!
NEWS
BOOKS DISCUSSED
Her Name is Knight – Yasmin Angoe
Mother, Mother – Koren Zailckas
Shelter – Jung Yun
House of Cotton – Monica Brashears
Murder Road – Simone St. James
Finding Sophie – Imram Mahmood
If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com.
Otherwise you can:
Find Kendra on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester and on TikTok @kendrawinchester
Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady
And we will talk to you all next time!