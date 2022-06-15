Under The Radar SF/F
Sharifah and Jenn discuss updates on the Sandman adaptation, B&N’s Best Books of 2022 list, some recent favorite under-the-radar reads, and more.
Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.
The show can also be found on Stitcher here.
To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!
News
Update on The Sandman Adaptation [The Mary Sue]
Catching up on Disney+/Marvel Kamala Khan news [PopSugar]
SFF leads B&N Best Books List [B&N Reads]
Unburnable copy of The Handmaid’s Tale sold at auction [The Guardian]
Books Discussed
Destroyer of Light by Jennifer Marie Brissett (cw: graphic harm to children, rape, sexual assault)
Elegy for the Undead by Matthew Vesely
Reconstruction: Stories by Alaya Dawn Johnson (cw: unwanted pregnancy and abortion access issues, harm to women and children, slavery, racism, body horror, etc)
Everyone on the Moon is Essential Personnel by Julian K. Jarboe (cw: dysmorphia, self-harm, fat shaming, ableism, child abuse)
Flowers for the Sea by Zin E. Rocklyn (cw: pregnancy horror; child death)