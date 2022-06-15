Under The Radar SF/F

Episode Archive

Sharifah and Jenn discuss updates on the Sandman adaptation, B&N’s Best Books of 2022 list, some recent favorite under-the-radar reads, and more.

News

Update on The Sandman Adaptation [The Mary Sue]

Catching up on Disney+/Marvel Kamala Khan news [PopSugar]

SFF leads B&N Best Books List [B&N Reads]

Unburnable copy of The Handmaid’s Tale sold at auction [The Guardian]

Books Discussed

Destroyer of Light by Jennifer Marie Brissett (cw: graphic harm to children, rape, sexual assault)

Elegy for the Undead by Matthew Vesely

Reconstruction: Stories by Alaya Dawn Johnson (cw: unwanted pregnancy and abortion access issues, harm to women and children, slavery, racism, body horror, etc)

Everyone on the Moon is Essential Personnel by Julian K. Jarboe (cw: dysmorphia, self-harm, fat shaming, ableism, child abuse)

Flowers for the Sea by Zin E. Rocklyn (cw: pregnancy horror; child death)

