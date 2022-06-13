Two Questions and a Comment

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk about Barnes & Noble’s picks for the best books of the year so far, Spotify coming for audiobooks, the quiet end of Oprah’s Book Club on AppleTV, Tiny Beautiful Things being adapted, and much more.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

Discussed in this episode:

The Book Riot Podcast Patreon

Obscenity suit is advancing in VA

Barnes & Noble’s best books of 2022 so far

Kathryn Hahn to appear in Hulu’s Tiny Beautiful Things adaptation

Spotify is coming for audiobooks