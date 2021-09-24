Episode 111
You Will Never See It Coming
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about reads that took them on a twisty, turn-y journey.
Currently Reading
A Fatal Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum by Emma Southon
Books Discussed
Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson
Perfect Days by Raphael Montes
We Were Liars by E.Lockhart
New Releases
Personal Effects: What Recovering the Dead Teaches Me About Caring for the Living by Robert A. Jensen
Fuzz by Mary Roach
If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com
Otherwise, you can:
Find me on Twitter @JavedNusrah
Find Katie on Twitter @ kt_librarylady