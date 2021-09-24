You Will Never See It Coming

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about reads that took them on a twisty, turn-y journey.

Currently Reading

A Fatal Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum by Emma Southon

Books Discussed

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson

Perfect Days by Raphael Montes

We Were Liars by E.Lockhart

New Releases

Personal Effects: What Recovering the Dead Teaches Me About Caring for the Living by Robert A. Jensen

Fuzz by Mary Roach

