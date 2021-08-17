This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week Kim and Alice battle through the “Delta Grumpies” to discuss stories they’d like to see adapted for television and film, plus cover new nonfiction from August.

Nonfiction in the News

John Lithgow Joins Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ [Variety]

New Nonfiction

Belly of the Beast : The Politics of Anti-Fatness as Anti-Blackness by Da’Shaun L. Harrison

On Compromise: Art, Politics, and the Fate of an American Ideal by Rachel Greenwald Smith

The Arbornaut: A Life Discovering the Eighth Continent in the Trees Above Us by Meg Lowman

The Last Nomad: Coming of Age in the Somali Desert by Shugri Said Salh

True Stories to Adapt

The Yellow House: A Memoir by Sarah Broom

American Fire: Love, Arson, and Life in a Vanishing Land by Monica Hesse

Hudson Bay Bound: Two Women, One Dog, Two Thousand Miles to the Arctic by Natalie Warren

Never Caught: The Washingtons’ Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave, Ona Judge by Erica Armstrong Dunbar

All You Can Ever Know: A Memoir by Nicole Chung

Reading Now

Soundtracks: The Surprising Solution to Overthinking by Jon Acuff

American Sherlock by Kate Winkler Dawson