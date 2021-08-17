Episode 90
True Stories to Adapt
This week Kim and Alice battle through the “Delta Grumpies” to discuss stories they’d like to see adapted for television and film, plus cover new nonfiction from August.
Follow For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Alice Burton.
Nonfiction in the News
John Lithgow Joins Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ [Variety]
New Nonfiction
Belly of the Beast : The Politics of Anti-Fatness as Anti-Blackness by Da’Shaun L. Harrison
On Compromise: Art, Politics, and the Fate of an American Ideal by Rachel Greenwald Smith
The Arbornaut: A Life Discovering the Eighth Continent in the Trees Above Us by Meg Lowman
The Last Nomad: Coming of Age in the Somali Desert by Shugri Said Salh
True Stories to Adapt
The Yellow House: A Memoir by Sarah Broom
American Fire: Love, Arson, and Life in a Vanishing Land by Monica Hesse
Hudson Bay Bound: Two Women, One Dog, Two Thousand Miles to the Arctic by Natalie Warren
Never Caught: The Washingtons’ Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave, Ona Judge by Erica Armstrong Dunbar
All You Can Ever Know: A Memoir by Nicole Chung
Reading Now
Soundtracks: The Surprising Solution to Overthinking by Jon Acuff
American Sherlock by Kate Winkler Dawson