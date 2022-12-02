True Crime for Nonfiction November
Tune in as Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss true crime for a (belated) Nonfiction November.
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter to get even more mystery/thriller recs and news!
BOOKS DISCUSSED
Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust, and Murder in Queer New York – Elon Green
The Good Girls: An Ordinary Killing – Sonia Faleiro
American Fire: Love, Arson, and Life in a Vanishing Land – Monica Hesse
The Third Rainbow Girl: The Long Life of Double Murder in Appalachia – Emma Copley Eisenberg
Interview with Emma Copley Eisenberg
Eisenberg’s Articles
- “Fact Checking Is the Core of Nonfiction Writing. Why Do So Many Publishers Refuse to Do It?” (Esquire)
- “The Tale of Queer Appalachia: A popular Instagram account raises funds for LGBTQ people in Appalachia. But does the money really go where it’s supposed to?” (Washington Post Magazine)
- “I was an AmeriCorps Member in West Virginia: The Benefits and Limitations of National Service” (TIME)
Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, and Hard Truths in a Northern City – Tanya Talaga
If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com.
Otherwise you can:
Find Kendra on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester
Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady
And we will talk to you all next time!