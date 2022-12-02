True Crime for Nonfiction November

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Episode Archive View All Podcasts

Tune in as Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss true crime for a (belated) Nonfiction November.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter to get even more mystery/thriller recs and news!

BOOKS DISCUSSED

Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust, and Murder in Queer New York – Elon Green

The Good Girls: An Ordinary Killing – Sonia Faleiro

American Fire: Love, Arson, and Life in a Vanishing Land – Monica Hesse

The Third Rainbow Girl: The Long Life of Double Murder in Appalachia – Emma Copley Eisenberg

Interview with Emma Copley Eisenberg

Eisenberg’s Articles

Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, and Hard Truths in a Northern City – Tanya Talaga

Protect ICWA Info

If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com.

Otherwise you can:

Find Kendra on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester

Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady

And we will talk to you all next time!