True Crime for Nonfiction November

Tune in as Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss true crime for a (belated) Nonfiction November.

BOOKS DISCUSSED

Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust, and Murder in Queer New York – Elon Green

The Good Girls: An Ordinary Killing – Sonia Faleiro

American Fire: Love, Arson, and Life in a Vanishing Land – Monica Hesse

The Third Rainbow Girl: The Long Life of Double Murder in Appalachia – Emma Copley Eisenberg

Interview with Emma Copley Eisenberg

Eisenberg’s Articles

Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, and Hard Truths in a Northern City – Tanya Talaga

Protect ICWA Info

