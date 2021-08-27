Episode 109
Translated works of crime and mystery
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about translated works of crime and mystery written by women authors for Women in Translation Month.
Currently Reading
The Witch Elm by Tana French
Velvet was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Books Discussed
The Lost Village by Camilla Sten
The Woman in the Purple Skirt by Natsuko Imamura
The Silence of the White City by Eva Garcia Saenz
Mrs Mohr goes Missing by Maryla Szymiczkowa
New Releases
A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins
These Toxic Things by Rachel Howzell Hall
