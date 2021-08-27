This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about translated works of crime and mystery written by women authors for Women in Translation Month.

Currently Reading

The Witch Elm by Tana French

Velvet was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Books Discussed

The Lost Village by Camilla Sten

The Woman in the Purple Skirt by Natsuko Imamura

The Silence of the White City by Eva Garcia Saenz

Mrs Mohr goes Missing by Maryla Szymiczkowa

New Releases

A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins

These Toxic Things by Rachel Howzell Hall

