Nicole and Matthew discuss representation of transgender voices of color, bravery in the face of survival choices, and the strength we already possess. Joining is special guest Kai Cheng Thom, performer, cultural worker, speaker, and author of From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea.

RELEVANT LINKS:

Interview with Kacen Callendar on Kidlit These Days (episode)

Kids Meet a Transgender Soldier (Kids Meet Youtube series)

Kai Cheng Thom (homepage)

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

PICTURE BOOKS:

The Boy & the Bindi by Vivek Shraya; illustrated by Rajni Perera

Be Amazing: A History of Pride by Desmond is Amazing; illustrated by Dylan Glynn

They She He Me: Free to Be! by Maya Gonzalez; illustrated by Matthew SG

Neither by Airlie Anderson

Not Quite Narwhal by Jessie Sima

Bunnybear by Andrea J. Loney; illustrated by Carmen Saldaña

My Maddy by Gayle E. Pitman; illustrated by Violet Tobacco

When Aidan Became a Brother by Kyle Lukoff; illustrated by Kaylani Juanita

It Feels Good to Be Yourself: A Book About Gender Identity by Theresa Thorn, illustrated by Noah Grigni

MIDDLE GRADE:

Rainbow Revolutions: Power, Pride, and Protest in the Fight for Queer Rights by Jamie Lawson and Eve Lloyd Knight

Not Your Sidekick by C.B. Lee

Not Your Villain by C.B. Lee

WHERE TO FIND CHILDREN’S BOOKS DURING QUARANTINE

