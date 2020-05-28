Episode 30
Transgender Voices of Color
Nicole and Matthew discuss representation of transgender voices of color, bravery in the face of survival choices, and the strength we already possess. Joining is special guest Kai Cheng Thom, performer, cultural worker, speaker, and author of From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea.
This episode is sponsored by:
TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering Tailored Book Recommendations for readers of all stripes
Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community
To get even more kidlit news and recommendations, sign up for our The Kids Are All Right newsletter!
RELEVANT LINKS:
Interview with Kacen Callendar on Kidlit These Days (episode)
Kids Meet a Transgender Soldier (Kids Meet Youtube series)
Kai Cheng Thom (homepage)
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
PICTURE BOOKS:
The Boy & the Bindi by Vivek Shraya; illustrated by Rajni Perera
Be Amazing: A History of Pride by Desmond is Amazing; illustrated by Dylan Glynn
They She He Me: Free to Be! by Maya Gonzalez; illustrated by Matthew SG
Neither by Airlie Anderson
Not Quite Narwhal by Jessie Sima
Bunnybear by Andrea J. Loney; illustrated by Carmen Saldaña
My Maddy by Gayle E. Pitman; illustrated by Violet Tobacco
When Aidan Became a Brother by Kyle Lukoff; illustrated by Kaylani Juanita
It Feels Good to Be Yourself: A Book About Gender Identity by Theresa Thorn, illustrated by Noah Grigni
MIDDLE GRADE:
Rainbow Revolutions: Power, Pride, and Protest in the Fight for Queer Rights by Jamie Lawson and Eve Lloyd Knight
Not Your Sidekick by C.B. Lee
Not Your Villain by C.B. Lee
WHERE TO FIND CHILDREN’S BOOKS DURING QUARANTINE
- Your local library – Even as libraries are closing for the quarantine, they have a ton of e-books, resources, and movies for kids.
- Epic! – Epic! is the Leading Digital Library for Kids 12 & Under
- Susan Tan’s Authors Everywhere YouTube channel
- How Kids’ Lit Is Responding to the Coronavirus
- Read, Wonder, and Learn – Favorite Authors & Illustrators Share Resources for Learning Anywhere
- COVID-19 Resources compiled by We Need Diverse Books
- Resources for Online PreK-12 Teaching During COVID and Beyond
- Little free libraries – There may be free books in a free library just around the corner from you. Give a book, get a book, and remember to wash those hands!
CLOSING NOTE:
Let us know what books or topics you’ve been sharing this week, or if you have a suggestion or book recommendation for an upcoming episode. Find us on email (kidlitthesedays@bookriot.com) or Twitter (@MatthewWinner and @ittybittyny).