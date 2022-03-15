This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Alice and Kim talk about trans women authors.

Nonfiction in the News

Netflix Orders White House Mystery Drama ‘The Residence’ From Shondaland, ‘For the People’ Creator [Variety]

New Nonfiction

Tell Me Everything: The Story of a Private Investigation by Erika Krouse

Read Dangerously: The Subversive Power of Literature in Troubled Times by Azar Nafisi

I Never Thought of It That Way: How to Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times by Mónica Guzmán

Lady Icarus: Balloonmania and the Brief, Bold Life of Sophie Blanchard by Deborah Haynes

Weekly Theme: Books by Trans Women

Fairest by Meredith Talusan

How to Fail as a Pop Star: A Play by Vivek Shraya

To My Trans Sisters by Charlie Craggs

Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Loss, and the Fight for Trans Equality by Sarah McBride

Reading Now

KIM: From Hollywood with Love: The Rise and Fall (and Rise Again) of the Romantic Comedy by Scott Meslow

ALICE: The Lincoln Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill America’s 16th President—and Why It Failed by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch



CONCLUSION

