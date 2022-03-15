Trans Women Authors
This week, Alice and Kim talk about trans women authors.
Follow For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Alice Burton.
Nonfiction in the News
Netflix Orders White House Mystery Drama ‘The Residence’ From Shondaland, ‘For the People’ Creator [Variety]
New Nonfiction
Tell Me Everything: The Story of a Private Investigation by Erika Krouse
Read Dangerously: The Subversive Power of Literature in Troubled Times by Azar Nafisi
I Never Thought of It That Way: How to Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times by Mónica Guzmán
Lady Icarus: Balloonmania and the Brief, Bold Life of Sophie Blanchard by Deborah Haynes
Weekly Theme: Books by Trans Women
Fairest by Meredith Talusan
How to Fail as a Pop Star: A Play by Vivek Shraya
To My Trans Sisters by Charlie Craggs
Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Loss, and the Fight for Trans Equality by Sarah McBride
Reading Now
KIM: From Hollywood with Love: The Rise and Fall (and Rise Again) of the Romantic Comedy by Scott Meslow
ALICE: The Lincoln Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill America’s 16th President—and Why It Failed by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch
CONCLUSION
You can find us on SOCIAL MEDIA – @itsalicetime and @kimthedork. Amazing Audio Editing for this episode was done by Jen Zink. RATE AND REVIEW on Apple Podcasts and Spotify so people can find us more easily, and follow us there so you can get our new episodes the minute they come out.