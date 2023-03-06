Trading Off Words

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha discuss a social media situation impacting romance authors and why it matters more broadly and then dive into After Hours on Milagro Street for WIR Book Club.

News

The Spoutable situation is a little tricky to piece together, but here’s a Twitter thread from Courtney Milan about her experience.

Go check out the Swoon Awards winners!!

Books Discussed

Black Love Matters by Jessica P. Pryde

Scoreless Game by Anna Zabo and LA Witt

A Week to be Wicked by Tessa Dare

After Hours on Milagro Street and Full Moon Over Freedom by Angelina M. Lopez

Send us all of your thoughts on anything, but especially After Hours on Milagro Street and the Swoon Awards.