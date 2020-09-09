Episode 87
Toss A Coin To Your Witcher

Jenn and guest Preeti Chhibber discuss Baby Yoda, the Wheel of Time casting, go deep into the world(s) of The Witcher, and more.

News

New episodes of The Mandalorian coming in October

Marvel’s Indigenous Voices comics

The Wheel of Time Casting continues to be amazing

What the WoT (horses!)

So many Witcher prequels?

The Witcher Links & Notes

Disability representation in The Witcher

The official Witcher show timeline

The Book Riot Reading Guide to The Witcher (Books & Comics)

Geralt Says “Hmmm”

Two (!) Witcher ‘Making Of’ Documentaries

Desi Geek Girls

