Top 10 Most Anticipated Adaptations Coming in 2023
Jeff and Rebecca talk about 10 interesting new adaptations coming in 2023. Plus other less interesting but still interesting ones.
Discussed in this episode:
Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret?
The Color Purple
Red, White, & Royal Blue
Lessons in Chemistry
Killers of the Flower Moon
The Three Body Problem
Dumb Money
Leave the world behind
Nightbitch
Nimona
Poor things
Honorable Mentions
Daisy Jones & The Six
Dune 2
The Pale Blue Eye
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Power
All the Light We Cannot See
The Killer
American Born Chinese
Eileen