Top 10 Most Anticipated Adaptations Coming in 2023

Jeff and Rebecca talk about 10 interesting new adaptations coming in 2023. Plus other less interesting but still interesting ones.

Discussed in this episode:

Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret?

The Color Purple

Red, White, & Royal Blue

Lessons in Chemistry

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Three Body Problem

Dumb Money

Leave the world behind

Nightbitch

Nimona

Poor things

Honorable Mentions

Daisy Jones & The Six

Dune 2

The Pale Blue Eye

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

The Power

All the Light We Cannot See

The Killer

American Born Chinese

Eileen