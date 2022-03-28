To Kill a Mockingbird Meets Nicholas Sparks
Danika Ellis joins Rebecca Schinsky to talk about Dr Seuss sales, librarians getting fired for not pulling books, that Where the Crawdads Sing Trailer, and much more.
Discussed in this episode:
Pulling racist books turned out to be good for business for Dr Seuss
Texas librarian alleges she was fired for not removing books
Ted Cruz accidentally makes two anti-racist books bestsellers
As mentioned on the show: Danika’s quiz to match book banning quote to the decade it occurred
Delilah Green Doesn’t Care by Ashley Herring Blake
Tell Me an Ending by Jo Harkin