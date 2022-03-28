To Kill a Mockingbird Meets Nicholas Sparks

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Danika Ellis joins Rebecca Schinsky to talk about Dr Seuss sales, librarians getting fired for not pulling books, that Where the Crawdads Sing Trailer, and much more.

Discussed in this episode:

Pulling racist books turned out to be good for business for Dr Seuss

Texas librarian ​​alleges she was fired for not removing books

Crawdads trailer ​​

Heroes of the Week

As mentioned on the show: Danika’s quiz to match book banning quote to the decade it occurred

Delilah Green Doesn’t Care by Ashley Herring Blake

Tell Me an Ending by Jo Harkin

Ready When You Are by Gary Lonesborough