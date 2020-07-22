Episode 73
Time Is Meaningless
Eric and Kelly are back to talk about YA set in the ’90s and short YA reads for short attention spans.
This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering Tailored Book Recommendations for readers of all stripes made by Book Riot, The Extraordinaries by TJ Klune, and Avatar, The Last Airbender: The Rise of Kyoshi.
SHOW NOTES
My Eyes Are Up Here by Laura Zimmermann
Agnes At The End of the World by Kelly McWilliams
Love, Victor
The Black Kids by Christina Hammonds Reed
Who Put This Song On by Morgan Parker
Let Me Hear a Rhyme by Tiffany Jackson
Rebel Girls by Elizabeth Keenan
Miseducation of Cameron Post by Emily M. Danforth
Those Who Prey by Jennifer Moffett
The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky
Skyscraping by Cordelia Jensen
We Were Promised Spotlights by Lindsay Sproul
I Felt a Funeral in my Brain by Will Walton
March: Book 1 by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell
What Goes Up by Christine Heppermann
Wink Poppy Midnight by April Genevieve Tucholke
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist