Time Is Meaningless

Eric and Kelly are back to talk about YA set in the ’90s and short YA reads for short attention spans.

This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering Tailored Book Recommendations for readers of all stripes made by Book Riot, The Extraordinaries by TJ Klune, and Avatar, The Last Airbender: The Rise of Kyoshi.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

SHOW NOTES

My Eyes Are Up Here by Laura Zimmermann

Now That I’ve Found You

Agnes At The End of the World by Kelly McWilliams

Love, Victor

The Black Kids by Christina Hammonds Reed

Fireworks by Katie Cotugno

Who Put This Song On by Morgan Parker

Let Me Hear a Rhyme by Tiffany Jackson

Rebel Girls by Elizabeth Keenan

Miseducation of Cameron Post by Emily M. Danforth

Those Who Prey by Jennifer Moffett

Way to Go by Tom Ryan

The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky

Skyscraping by Cordelia Jensen

We Were Promised Spotlights by Lindsay Sproul

We Are Okay by Nina LaCour

I Felt a Funeral in my Brain by Will Walton

March: Book 1 by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell

Burn Out by Kristi Helvig

What Goes Up by Christine Heppermann

Wink Poppy Midnight by April Genevieve Tucholke

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Dear Martin by Nic Stone