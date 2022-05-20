Time and Time Again
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about mysteries featuring some kind of time and inter-dimensional travel.
Books Discussed
Shining Girls – Lauren Beukes
Dark Matter – Blake Crouch
The Anamoly– Herve Le Tellier
The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August – Claire North
With Prejudice – Robin Peguero
Hide – Kiersten White
