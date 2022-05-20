Time and Time Again

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about mysteries featuring some kind of time and inter-dimensional travel.

Books Discussed

Shining Girls – Lauren Beukes

Dark Matter – Blake Crouch

The Anamoly– Herve Le Tellier

The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August – Claire North

With Prejudice – Robin Peguero

Hide – Kiersten White

