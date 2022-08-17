TikTok Made Us Do It
This week, Erica and Tirzah read some of the most popular books on TikTok and talk about their insights into why some of these books are so popular among users.
Show Notes:
First Kill has been canceled at Netflix
Most popular YA books on TikTok
TikTok has an official book club
The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
The Hawthorne Legacy by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
The Final Gambit by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera
We Were Liars by E. Lockhart
Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao
