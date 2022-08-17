TikTok Made Us Do It

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Erica and Tirzah read some of the most popular books on TikTok and talk about their insights into why some of these books are so popular among users.

Show Notes:

First Kill has been canceled at Netflix

Most popular YA books on TikTok

TikTok has an official book club

The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

The Hawthorne Legacy by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

The Final Gambit by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera

We Were Liars by E. Lockhart

Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao

If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at HeyYA@bookriot.com.