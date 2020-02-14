Episode 71
Tie Dye and an Armadillo Race
Katie and Rincey pick out some mysteries with a romantic element to them to celebrate Valentine’s Day!
Show Notes
Mary Higgins Clark has died at 92
What happens to your brain when you read true crime
Walter Mosely is reportedly writing the film script for The Man in My Basement
Netflix has optioned The Last by Hanna Jameson
Matt Damon will star in the adaptation of Don Winslow’s The Force
Toni Collette To Star In ‘Pieces Of Her’ Netflix Drama Series
Trailer for The Undoing, which is based on the book You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz
Trailer for Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse
44 Mystery Romance Novels to Read Right Now
Books Mentioned
My Lovely Wife by Samantha Downing
The Haunting of Maddy Clare by Simone St. James
The Burn by Kathleen Kent
The Only Child by Mi-Ae Seo
Second Sister by Chan Ho-Kei
The Aosawa Murders by Riku Onda, translated by Alison Watts
The Holdout by Graham Moore
Death in the Family by Tessa Wegert;
Abbott by Saladin Ahmed, Sami Kivelä, Jason Wordie
If You Tell by Gregg Olsen
Untamed Shore by Silvia Moreno-Garcia