Tie Dye and an Armadillo Race

Katie and Rincey pick out some mysteries with a romantic element to them to celebrate Valentine’s Day!

Show Notes

Mary Higgins Clark has died at 92

What happens to your brain when you read true crime

Walter Mosely is reportedly writing the film script for The Man in My Basement

Netflix has optioned The Last by Hanna Jameson

Matt Damon will star in the adaptation of Don Winslow’s The Force

Toni Collette To Star In ‘Pieces Of Her’ Netflix Drama Series

Trailer for The Undoing, which is based on the book You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz

Trailer for Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse

Books Mentioned

My Lovely Wife by Samantha Downing

The Haunting of Maddy Clare by Simone St. James

The Burn by Kathleen Kent

The Only Child by Mi-Ae Seo

Second Sister by Chan Ho-Kei

The Aosawa Murders by Riku Onda, translated by Alison Watts

The Holdout by Graham Moore

Death in the Family by Tessa Wegert;

Abbott by Saladin Ahmed, Sami Kivelä, Jason Wordie

If You Tell by Gregg Olsen

Untamed Shore by Silvia Moreno-Garcia