Episode 70
This Podcast Is Anti-Racist
Eric and Kelly dig into anti-racist YA books and then highlight YA books with food covers that make for delicious reading.
This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering Tailored Book Recommendations for readers of all stripes made by Book Riot, the audiobook edition of A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow, and Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout sport for the Book Riot community.
SHOW NOTES
It’s Kind of a Cheesy Love Story by Lauren Morrill
Ghosting by Sarvenaz Tash and Sarah Skilton
The Wild Remedy by Emma Mitchell
This Is My America by Kim Johnson
Stamped by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi
Into The Streets: A Young Person’s Visual History of Protest in the United States by Mark Bieschke
Amazons, Abolitionists, and Activists: A Graphic History of Women’s Fight for Their Rights by Mikki Kendall and A. D’Amico
This Book Is Anti-Racist by Tiffany Jewell
Good Talk by Mira Jacob
The Hate U Give and Concrete Rose by Angie Thomas
All American Boys by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely
How We Fight for Our Lives by Saeed Jones
Tyler Johnson Was Here by Jay Coles
Dear Martin by Nic Stone
Color Me In by Natasha Diaz
How It Went Down and Light It Up by Kekla Magoon
With The Fire on High by Elizabeth Acevedo
Stay Sweet by Siobhan Vivian
The Best Laid Plans by Cameron Lund
The Art of French Kissing by Brianna R. Shrum
Love à la Mode by Stephanie Kate Strohm
Hungry Hearts: 13 Tales of Food & Love edited by Elsie Chapman and Caroline Tung Richmond