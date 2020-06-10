This Podcast Is Anti-Racist

Eric and Kelly dig into anti-racist YA books and then highlight YA books with food covers that make for delicious reading.

This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering Tailored Book Recommendations for readers of all stripes made by Book Riot, the audiobook edition of A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow, and Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout sport for the Book Riot community.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

SHOW NOTES

It’s Kind of a Cheesy Love Story by Lauren Morrill

Ghosting by Sarvenaz Tash and Sarah Skilton

The Wild Remedy by Emma Mitchell

This Is My America by Kim Johnson

Stamped by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi

Into The Streets: A Young Person’s Visual History of Protest in the United States by Mark Bieschke

Amazons, Abolitionists, and Activists: A Graphic History of Women’s Fight for Their Rights by Mikki Kendall and A. D’Amico

This Book Is Anti-Racist by Tiffany Jewell

Good Talk by Mira Jacob

The Hate U Give and Concrete Rose by Angie Thomas

All American Boys by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely

How We Fight for Our Lives by Saeed Jones

Slay by Brittney Morris

Tyler Johnson Was Here by Jay Coles

Dear Martin by Nic Stone

Color Me In by Natasha Diaz

How It Went Down and Light It Up by Kekla Magoon

With The Fire on High by Elizabeth Acevedo

Stay Sweet by Siobhan Vivian

A La Carte by Tanita S. Davis

The Best Laid Plans by Cameron Lund

North of Happy by Adi Alsaid

The Art of French Kissing by Brianna R. Shrum

Love à la Mode by Stephanie Kate Strohm

Hungry Hearts: 13 Tales of Food & Love edited by Elsie Chapman and Caroline Tung Richmond

Love & Gelato by Jenna Evans Welch