This Might Be My WIDOW OF ROSE HOUSE
Jess and special guest Vanessa Diaz talk about what they’re reading, discuss some upcoming Good News in romance and offer season-appropriate romance recs.
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!
Check out the giveaway to win a copy of Book Riot’s Reading the Stars with an Obvious State celestial print, notebook, and tote bundle.
News
Follow The Rom Con on instagram and check out the tiers of their crowdfunding campaign.
The Love Hypothesis has been optioned for film!
There’s been a male director announced for the People We Meet On Vacation adaptation.
Watch The Flatshare! In the UK or continental Europe 🙁
If you an author from a historically or systemically excluded group in the US or Canada, check out the Romance Includes You Mentorship program.
Books Discussed
Her Majesty’s Royal Coven by Juno Dawson
The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna
A Thief in the Night by KJ Charles
The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri
The Widow of Rose House by Diana Biller
What the Hex by Alexis Daria
The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston
I’ll Come Back For You by Charish Reid
How to Succeed in Witchcraft by Aislinn Brophy
The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling
Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas
Let us know what season-appropriate books you’re reading, what you think about vampires, and if you’re excited for RomCon!
As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find Jess and Vanessa on Twitter (@jessisreading and @buenosdiazsd), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @buenosdiazsd).