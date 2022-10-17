This Might Be My WIDOW OF ROSE HOUSE

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and special guest Vanessa Diaz talk about what they’re reading, discuss some upcoming Good News in romance and offer season-appropriate romance recs.

News

Follow The Rom Con on instagram and check out the tiers of their crowdfunding campaign.

The Love Hypothesis has been optioned for film!

There’s been a male director announced for the People We Meet On Vacation adaptation.

Watch The Flatshare! In the UK or continental Europe 🙁

If you an author from a historically or systemically excluded group in the US or Canada, check out the Romance Includes You Mentorship program.

Books Discussed

Her Majesty’s Royal Coven by Juno Dawson

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna

A Thief in the Night by KJ Charles

The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri

The Widow of Rose House by Diana Biller

What the Hex by Alexis Daria

The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston

I’ll Come Back For You by Charish Reid

How to Succeed in Witchcraft by Aislinn Brophy

The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas

Let us know what season-appropriate books you’re reading, what you think about vampires, and if you’re excited for RomCon!

