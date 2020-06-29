This is Chocolate, Not Broccoli

Jess and Trisha discuss some more RWA work, takeaways from a Juneteeth Book Fest panel on writing Black romance, the delight for all readers in reading queer romance, and offer some favorites for Pride Month.

News

RWA is working to support Dreamspinner authors who are owed money.

Here’s a great longform piece from Vox on the racism in RWA and how a new board is trying to turn things around.

Learn about the Juneteenth Book Fest and then watch the “Black Love: Writing Black Romance” panel!

Books Discussed

Treasure by Rebekah Weatherspoon

Just Like That by Cole McCade

That Could be Enough by Alyssa Cole

Lord of the Last Heartbeat by May Petersen

Two Rogues Make a Right and It Takes Two to Tumble by Cat Sebastian

The Craft of Love by EE Ottoman

Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert

Every Dark Desire by Fiona Zedde

Getting Schooled by Christina C. Jones (read it now for our book club discussion in the next episode!)

