They’re All Lowlights

Jeff and Rebecca talk about listener experiences with Atlas of the Heart, do a quick update from the Sandersonverse, discuss the rising sales of LBGTQ romance, and linger for a moment in the Frontlist Foyer.

Discussed in this episode:

LGBTQ romance sales are booming

Evelyn Hugo adaptation going to Netflix

The Swimmers by Julie Otsuka

Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

Tell Me Everything by Erika Krouse

The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb