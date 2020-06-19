The Year of the Staycation

Katie and Rincey talk about lots of new award nominees that have been announced and pick out books featuring LGBTQ+ characters for Pride Month!

This episode is sponsored by Hey YA, Don’t Make a Sound by T.R. Ragan and One Last Lie by Paul Doiron.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!

Show Notes

Rachel Howzell Hall has a new crime novel coming out!

Harlem mystery author Grace Edwards has died at age 87

The trailer for You Should Have Left

CWA Dagger Award longlists

The Shirley Jackson Award shortlist

Anthony Award shortlist

Oyinkan Braithwaite’s My Sister, the Serial Killer has been nominated for the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year Prize

Books Mentioned

The Luminous Dead by Caitlin Starling

Stolen Things by R.H. Herron

The Kill Club by Wendy Heard

Vera Kelly Is Not a Mystery by Rosalie Knecht

Deep as Death by Katja Ivar

The Swap by Robyn Harding

The Mountains Wild by Sarah Stewart Taylor