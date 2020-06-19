Episode 80
The Year of the Staycation
Katie and Rincey talk about lots of new award nominees that have been announced and pick out books featuring LGBTQ+ characters for Pride Month!
This episode is sponsored by Hey YA, Don’t Make a Sound by T.R. Ragan and One Last Lie by Paul Doiron.
Rachel Howzell Hall has a new crime novel coming out!
Harlem mystery author Grace Edwards has died at age 87
The trailer for You Should Have Left
The Shirley Jackson Award shortlist
Oyinkan Braithwaite’s My Sister, the Serial Killer has been nominated for the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year Prize
The Luminous Dead by Caitlin Starling
Stolen Things by R.H. Herron
The Kill Club by Wendy Heard
Vera Kelly Is Not a Mystery by Rosalie Knecht
Deep as Death by Katja Ivar
The Swap by Robyn Harding
The Mountains Wild by Sarah Stewart Taylor