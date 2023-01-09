The Year of the Cowboy

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha cover some recent romancelandia news, look back on favorites of 2022, and look ahead to possible future favorites for 2023.

News

Book club is back!!! We’re reading After Hours on Milagro Street by Angelina M. Lopez, and we’ll be talking about it in early March.

Romance author Susan Meachen lied about her death in 2020 (CW for suicide) [Rolling Stone]

If you or someone you know needs to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in the Unites States, you call dial 988. The website is here.

USA Today is no longer publishing a bestseller list [Publisher’s Weekly]

The Harper Collins strike continues – please support the workers however you can.

Books Discussed

After Hours on Milagro Street by Angelina M. Lopez

Must Love Cowboys by Carly Bloom

Second Chance at Rancho Lindo by Sabrina Sol

You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi

Tanked by Mia Hopkins

Delilah Green Doesn’t Care by Ashley Herring Blake

Honey & Spice by Bolu Babalola

Ship Wrecked by Olivia Dade

The House on Mulberry Street by Jeannie Chin (3/07)

Sorry, Bro by Taleen Voskuni (1/31)

The Neighbor Favor by Kristina Forest (2/28)

Codename Charming by Lucy Parker (8/15)

Hotel of Secrets by Diana Biller (3/28)

Diamond Ring by KD Casey (4/11)

