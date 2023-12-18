The Year in Review
Jeff and Rebecca look at the most important, memorable, strangest, and all and all most superlative stories from the year in books and reading.
Discussed in this episode:
Good job, book people: The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store gets all the love; Paul Harding does not win awards for the book Jeff called “gormless”
Bad job, book people: The Vaster Wilds & Let Us Descend are under-celebrated
Love to See It: Pultizers expand eligibility
Audiobook moments of the year: Michelle Williams narrating Britney’s memoir; Leslie Jones’s 17-hour-long freestyle; Spotify introduces free listening for Premium members
Worst publisher response to book bans: Scholastic’s whole diversity collection situation
Best publisher response to book bans: PRH takes legal action against book banning states
Achievements in Reporting: The Atlantic’s coverage of the Books 3 data set used to train LLMs
More of These Conversations: The bestseller lists are broken and Goodreads is bad for books
Biggest Mystery: WTF Oprah was up to with Covenant of Water
Still Waiting to See Its Impact: Simon & Schuster sold to KKR, TikTok plans a publishing imprint
Eyeballs Emoji: The BookTok hockey romance shenanigans, Bigolas Dickolas moves some units, Review Bombing Author
Nobody Asked for This: Twilight series coming to TV; HBO plans 10-year run for Harry Potter reboot
Anticlimactic: Manuscript thief pleads guilty