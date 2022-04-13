The YA Reader in the Library With the Candle Stick: YA Mysteries
Tirzah and Erica discuss some exciting YA book news and some great YA mysteries.
Oscar-Nominated Flee To Be Adapted As YA Book
Netflix has added nine actors to the cast for XO, Kitty, its upcoming To All the Boys spinoff series.
A Scatter of Light by Malinda Lo cover reveal.
Tirzah’s new book Sense and Second-Degree Murder is out now!
Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson
Monday’s Not Coming by Tiffany D. Jackson
Cold by Mariko Tamaki
The Red Palace by June Hur
Trouble is a Friend of Mine by Stephanie Tromly
Very Bad People by Kit Frick
The Drowning Summer by Christine Lynn Herman
How We Fall Apart by Katie Zhao