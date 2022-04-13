The YA Reader in the Library With the Candle Stick: YA Mysteries

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah and Erica discuss some exciting YA book news and some great YA mysteries.

Books and Links

Oscar-Nominated Flee To Be Adapted As YA Book

Netflix has added nine actors to the cast for XO, Kitty, its upcoming To All the Boys spinoff series.

A Scatter of Light by Malinda Lo cover reveal.

Tirzah’s new book Sense and Second-Degree Murder is out now!

Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson

Monday’s Not Coming by Tiffany D. Jackson

Cold by Mariko Tamaki

The Red Palace by June Hur

Trouble is a Friend of Mine by Stephanie Tromly

Very Bad People by Kit Frick

The Drowning Summer by Christine Lynn Herman

How We Fall Apart by Katie Zhao