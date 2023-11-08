The Ultimate Winter Survival Kit
Tirzah and Erica share the books, movies, shows, food, self-care items, and games that are going to get them through the winter season.
News
Publishers Weekly names the best YA books of the year
Erica and TIrzah’s 2023 Winter Survival Kit
Books
Mayumu: Filipino American Desserts Remixed by Abi Balingit
Finding My Elf by David Valdes
Coloring Cuteness by Claire Benton
Eight Nights of Flirting by Hannah Reynolds
Jujutsu Kaisen by Gege Akutami
What the River Knows by Isabel Ibañez
Shows and Movies
Food
Wholefoods brand organic hot chocolate mix
Trader Joe’s cannoli dip spread + waffle cookies
Psychocandy Roasted Pumpkin Caramel Rooibos
Silent Night Chocolate Nutmeg Rooibos
Self-Care Items
Mother’s Shea whipped shea butter
Tree Hut Moroccan Rose Shea Sugar Body Scrub
True Shea Natural Ultra Whipped Shea Butter
Candles:
Bookstore Candle by Frostbeard Studio
Games
Ravensburger Horrified: Universal Monsters Strategy Board Game
Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe Edition