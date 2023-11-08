This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah and Erica share the books, movies, shows, food, self-care items, and games that are going to get them through the winter season.

News

Publishers Weekly names the best YA books of the year

Erica and TIrzah’s 2023 Winter Survival Kit

Books

Mayumu: Filipino American Desserts Remixed by Abi Balingit

Finding My Elf by David Valdes

Coloring Cuteness by Claire Benton

Eight Nights of Flirting by Hannah Reynolds

Jujutsu Kaisen by Gege Akutami

What the River Knows by Isabel Ibañez

Shows and Movies

Home Alone 1 & 2

Dash & Lily

Jujutsu Kaisen, season 2

Enola Holmes 2

Klaus

The Great British Bakeoff

Food

Wholefoods brand organic hot chocolate mix

Trader Joe’s cannoli dip spread + waffle cookies

Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark

Psychocandy Roasted Pumpkin Caramel Rooibos

Silent Night Chocolate Nutmeg Rooibos

Sipsby

Self-Care Items

Mother’s Shea whipped shea butter

Tree Hut Moroccan Rose Shea Sugar Body Scrub

True Shea Natural Ultra Whipped Shea Butter

Heated Blanket

Candles:

Cozy nights

Bookstore Candle by Frostbeard Studio

Christmas Cheer

Games

Stardew Valley

Ravensburger Horrified: Universal Monsters Strategy Board Game

Mystery at Magnolia Gardens

This Way Madness Lies

Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe Edition

Mika and the Witch’s Mountain

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood

Strange Horticulture

Cattails: Wildwood Story

Stray Gods