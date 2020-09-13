Episode 398
The Tyranny of Khaki

Jeff and Rebecca discuss rumors of PRH trying to buy Simon & Schuster, a bankrupt printer causing havoc in publishing, more cringe-inducing Dan Brown…stuff, a hero of the week, and much more.

This episode is sponsored by:

The Insomniacs by Marit Weisenberg

Before She Was Helen by Caroline B. Cooney

Now That I’ve Found You by Kristina Forest

Book Riot Insiders

Discussed in this episode:

Serious issues w/ book printers set industry behind for the season

This amazing Dan Brown profile

Bertelsmann interested in buying Simon & Schuster

PRH workforce diversity report

Madhulika Sikka in as VP at Crown

And Gerry Howard retiring from Doubleday

Heroes of the Week: Parents created Liberation Station when their son wanted to see more Black boys in books

