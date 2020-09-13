Episode 398
The Tyranny of Khaki
Jeff and Rebecca discuss rumors of PRH trying to buy Simon & Schuster, a bankrupt printer causing havoc in publishing, more cringe-inducing Dan Brown…stuff, a hero of the week, and much more.
This episode is sponsored by:
The Insomniacs by Marit Weisenberg
Before She Was Helen by Caroline B. Cooney
Now That I’ve Found You by Kristina Forest
Book Riot Insiders
Discussed in this episode:
Serious issues w/ book printers set industry behind for the season
This amazing Dan Brown profile
Bertelsmann interested in buying Simon & Schuster
PRH workforce diversity report
Madhulika Sikka in as VP at Crown
And Gerry Howard retiring from Doubleday
Heroes of the Week: Parents created Liberation Station when their son wanted to see more Black boys in books