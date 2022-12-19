The Top Bookish Stories of 2022
Jeff and Rebecca look back on the most important, interesting, and befuddling stories from the year in books and reading.
Discussed in this episode:
Salman Rushdie attacked
PRH does not merge with S&S
TikTok on top
And Colleen Hoover rides the wave
The assault on books and reading
Brandon Sanderson’s singular Kickstarter
Peak adaptation
Book sales are…fine
LBGTQ book sales are more than fine
The end of Amazon’s foray into brick and mortar bookstores
Stocking changes at Barnes & Noble