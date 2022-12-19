The Top Bookish Stories of 2022

Jeff and Rebecca look back on the most important, interesting, and befuddling stories from the year in books and reading.

Discussed in this episode:

Salman Rushdie attacked

PRH does not merge with S&S

TikTok on top

And Colleen Hoover rides the wave

The assault on books and reading

Brandon Sanderson’s singular Kickstarter

Peak adaptation

Book sales are…fine

LBGTQ book sales are more than fine

The end of Amazon’s foray into brick and mortar bookstores

Stocking changes at Barnes & Noble