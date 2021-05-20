The Taxonomy of Mythological Creatures Is Really Up For Debate Here

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Amanda and Jenn discuss non-human narrators, stories about ladies doing it for themselves, books set in Japan, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked.

Feedback

Stoner by John Williams, Jesmyn Ward’s Salvage the Bones and Sing Unburied Sing, Montana 1948 by Larry Watson, and My Antonia by Willa Cather (rec’d by Elizabeth)

Huckleberry Finn or Tom Sawyer by Mark Twain, White Palace by Glenn Savan (rec’d by Wynnde)

Virgin Suicides, Middlesex, and The Marriage Plot by Jeffrey Eugenides (rec’d by Cate)

Guilty Pleasures by Laurell K Hamilton (rec’d by Kelly)

Questions

1. *TIME SENSITIVE* I am going through a very difficult time personally and have a big period of down time coming up very soon. I need something to read that will not make me feel worse than I already do. I would love an uplifting/hopeful book that features a woman (preferably single!) who achieves her lifelong dreams of becoming a writer/painter/musician etc. Basically, a book about a single woman who is kicking some major life butt and doing it on her own. Bonus points if the thing she does is related to writing (for example a novel or becoming a poet) and PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE for the love of my sanity, do not recommend a romance. I love romance with all of my heart but emotionally cannot handle one at this moment. I also do not read horror, crime, or mysteries. Thanks for the recs in advance, I appreciate it!

-Marelis

2. Hi from the UK! I’ve been listening to your podcast for years – I love it. You’re both awesome! I’ve been playing a lot of the video game Ghosts of Tsushima recently and I’d love some recommendations for books set in Japan to complement it! I like historical fiction, literary fiction, fantasy, sci-fi (I’ll pretty much try anything). I have Pachinko on my list. Bonus points for Samurai.

-Charlotte

3. My wife and I just had a baby on Valentine’s Day. We are white, Christian, and a LGBT family. We want our daughter to have as much diversity as possible. We have the little leaders and dream big series along with plenty of feminist books. We need some picture books about transgender kids, Muslim (or other religions) children, and children of different races/cultures. What are your favorite picture books for us to add to her library?

Thank you!

-Jessica

4. Could you recommend a fantasy or sci-fi read-alike for The Goblin Emperor by Katherine Addison? The things I like most about it are the fantasy elements, the fact that the main character is a person in power who leads responsibly because he’s genuinely a good, empathetic person, and the way that the protagonist learns to assert and value himself slowly throughout the book.

Either way, thanks for your time! I appreciate you and your work!

-Laura

5. I have been enjoying getting into some more door-stopper sized books this year and was hoping you could help me find some more. Specifically, I’d love an adult fantasy novel with a female lead (preferably written by a woman) maybe with a little steaminess. I generally really enjoy fantasy which doesn’t operate within the standard Tolkein-esque genre, but has its own twist and interesting world building. I read Kushiel’s Dart and that’s almost what I was looking for but I just couldn’t get past all the questionable consent stuff…. I don’t think I’ll be reading the rest of the series. Some fantasy books I have loved (not all door-stoppers) include the Broken Earth trilogy, the Abhorsen trilogy, Gideon the Ninth, Lies of Locke Lamora, and Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell. A friend recently got me into the Wheel of Time series as well, which is fun but with a much more male-centric, standard fantasy feel.

I do like when sci-fi elements are thrown into a fantasy world (such as with Gideon), but would prefer it to lean more into the fantasy side of things (already have some good sci-fi ones on my shelf). Generally not a huge fan of time travel or robots (excepting Murderbot). Please no sexual violence.

I look forward to your recommendations.

Thanks!

-April

6. Hi! About a year ago, I finally told my husband (and admitted to myself) that I’m bisexual. I hadn’t told anyone else because, well, I’m happily married and it’s not like I’m looking to date. And then, just a couple weeks ago I found out that my best friend of over 30 years is also bisexual! I would love a rec for a book she and I could read about bi women, preferably not a coming of age kind of book, but about grown women who are who they are but also bi. Any genre is good – we are both voracious readers. Thanks!

-Jaimie

7. I want to find a fantasy book with the main characters as not human. Like wings of fire. I would love adventure and stuff

-Samantha

Books Discussed

Spinster by Kate Bolick

Finding Freedom by Erin French (cw: addiction, domestic abuse, harm to animals)

Shinju by Laura Joh Rowland

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, Vol. 1 by Koyoharu Gotouge with John Werry (Translator), Stan!, Adam Grano, Mike Montesa, John Hunt (cw: harm to children, mostly off-screen)

Julian is a Mermaid by Jessica Love

When Aidan Became A Brother by Kyle Lukoff, Kaylani Juanita

The Queen’s Thief series by Megan Whalen Turner

The Unspoken Name by AK Larkwood

A Darker Shade of Magic by VE Schwab

Black Sun by Rebecca Roanhorse (cw: harm to children, graphic violence)

Kushiel’s Dart by Jacqueline Carey (tw: rape, harm to children)

The Last Place You Look by Kristen Lepionka (Roxane Weary #1) (cw: violence against women and minors including rape, kidnapping, imprisonment)

The Deep by Rivers Solomon (tw: slavery)

Hollow Kingdom by Kira Jane Buxton (narrated by a crow and also a cow and a polar bear, dogs and cats and sparrows)