The Surprising Origins of Publishing’s Seasons
Rebecca and Book Riot’s managing editor, Vanessa Diaz, discuss the surprising, boring origins of publishing’s seasons, Ken Follett’s big move, and more recent news.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.
For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!
Make this your most bookish summer yet with personalized reading recommendations from Tailored Book Recommendations! Our bibliologists (aka professional book nerds) are standing by to help you find your next favorite read. Get your recommendations via email, or opt to receive hardcovers or paperbacks delivered right to your door. And with quarterly or annual plans available, TBR has something for every budget. Get started today from just $18! Head to mytbr.co to subscribe.
Discussed in this Episode:
The amazing, boring origins of publishing’s seasons
Ken Follett moves to Hachette in one-book deal after 45 years with Penguin
Netflix execs propose Willy Wonka-inspired reality show
Print sales are down 2% over the first four months of last year; frontlist sales taking market share from backlist
The Enid Public Library bans Pride displays for the third year running
Oye by Melissa Mogollon
Magical/Realism by Vanessa Angélica Villareal
When We Were Silent by Fiona McPhillips
The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley
This Strange Eventful History by Claire Messud
Another Word for Love by Carvell Wallace