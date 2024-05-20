The Surprising Origins of Publishing’s Seasons

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Rebecca and Book Riot’s managing editor, Vanessa Diaz, discuss the surprising, boring origins of publishing’s seasons, Ken Follett’s big move, and more recent news.

Discussed in this Episode:

Farewell to Alice Munro

The amazing, boring origins of publishing’s seasons

Ken Follett moves to Hachette in one-book deal after 45 years with Penguin

Netflix execs propose Willy Wonka-inspired reality show

Print sales are down 2% over the first four months of last year; frontlist sales taking market share from backlist

The Enid Public Library bans Pride displays for the third year running

Oye by Melissa Mogollon

Magical/Realism by Vanessa Angélica Villareal

When We Were Silent by Fiona McPhillips

The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley

This Strange Eventful History by Claire Messud

Another Word for Love by Carvell Wallace