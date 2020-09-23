The Story Of Arrival

Sharifah and Jenn discuss the Dune trailer, lots of adaptation news, accessibility in D&D, and dig into “Story Of Your Life” by Ted Chiang and Arrival.

News

Let’s talk about this Dune trailer!

Want to go to university for fantasy?

Sweet wheelchair combat miniatures for D&D

Adaptation corner: Warcross, Sphere, and Felix Ever After

Discussion

Stories of Your Life and Others by Ted Chiang

Arrival