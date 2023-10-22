The Starving Caterpillar
Jeff and Rebecca talk about the celebrity memoir boomlet, Levar Burton hosting the National Book Awards, renovating Barnes & Noble, Scholastic separating LBGTQ+ and other marginalized books, the Lessons in Chemistry adaptation, and more.
Discussed in this episode:
Update: Michelle Williams is the support narrator for Britney’s memoir
Update: LeVar Burton to host NBA ceremony
Scholastic confirms option to withhold LGBTQ+ titles from book fairs
Barnes & Noble’s new looks seem to be paying off
That American Fiction trailer tho
Family Meal by Bryan Washington