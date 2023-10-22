The Starving Caterpillar

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk about the celebrity memoir boomlet, Levar Burton hosting the National Book Awards, renovating Barnes & Noble, Scholastic separating LBGTQ+ and other marginalized books, the Lessons in Chemistry adaptation, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

First Edition!

RIP Louise Glück

Update: Michelle Williams is the support narrator for Britney’s memoir

Update: LeVar Burton to host NBA ceremony

Scholastic confirms option to withhold LGBTQ+ titles from book fairs

Barnes & Noble’s new looks seem to be paying off

That American Fiction trailer tho

Family Meal by Bryan Washington

Blackouts by Justin Torres

MCU

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus