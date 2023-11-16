THE SISTERHOOD with Prof. Courtney Thorsson

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In this episode, I talk to Prof. Courtney Thorsson about her new book, The Sisterhood: How a Network of Black Women Writers Changed American Culture.

Over the course of two years, a group of remarkable black women writers met to discuss their work, connect with each other, and ultimately influence the next decades of American cultural life.

The Sisterhood documents the meetings of the group, their motivations for gathering, and the wider intellectual and artistic world they helped create.

Subscribe to First Edition via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

For episode extras, subscribe to the First Edition Substack.