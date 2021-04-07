The SFF Mixtape

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Sharifah and guest Vanessa Diaz discuss King Arthur retellings, the Game of Thrones Broadway musical, pairing sci-fi and fantasy with music, and more.

News

Books And Music

Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes (“Me cago en diez!)”

Song(s)/Album: 1977 by Anna Tijoux / La Torre by Gabriel Rios /Quimbara by Celia Cruz / Ring the Alarm by Queen B / Bitch Better Have My Money by Rihanna

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas

Song(s)/Album: Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat by Del Water Gap/ Te Ve by Piso 21 or anything by Bad Bunny / Ojos de Sol by Y La Bamba / Seven Devils by Florence + the Machine

Harrow the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir

Song(s)/Album: A Warm Place by NIN / Apocalipstic by Cherry Glazerr / Leaving on a Jet Plane by Peter, Paul & Mary / Miracles by Shonen Knife / This Corrosion by The Sisters of Mercy

The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo

Song(s)/Album: Malice Mizer (the live 25th anniversary Deep Sanctuary VI concert) / Beautiful Collision by Bic Runga / Next Lifetime by Erykah Badu / Felt Mountain by Goldfrapp