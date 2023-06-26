The Second Half of the Last Page

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha jump back into book club and then take a minute to pay tribute to Julie Garwood and the legacy and place of older romance books.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!

News

Ready to take The Deep Dive? Check out the details and choose your membership level at bookriot.substack.com.

Friend of the podcast Sarah Wendell paid tribute to Julie Garwood at Smart Bitches, Trashy Books.

Books Discussed

Rules of Engagement by Stacey Abrams writing as Selena Montgomery

Chef’s Kiss by Stephanie Shea

Flirting with Fire by Jane Porter

The Bride by Julie Garwood

Welcome to Temptation by Jennifer Crusie

Vivid and Captured by Beverly Jenkins

Say Jesus and Come to Me by Ann Allen Shockley

Let us know what you’re reading, what you’re thinking, and what you’re thinking about what you’re reading! As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown), and Jess is even on TikTok (@jess_isreading).