Jeff, Jenn, Vanessa, and Sharifah assemble to dive into The Tragedy of Macbeth, in honor of its newest movie adaptation starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

Listen here.

Shakespeare: The Animated Tales

On King James’ Obsession with Witches

Columbo’s “Dagger of the Mind” Episode

Is Macbeth “cursed”?

Variety interview with Denzel Washington